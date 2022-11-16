Orange ups investment in Romania following auction

The operator has won rights to operate the 220MHz, 700MHz, 1500MHz and 3400MHz-3800MHz spectrum bands in the country.

This spectrum will allow Orange to increase mobile coverage and penetration in both rural and suburban areas, and the firm adds that its investment is in line with plans to develop more energy-efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly networks.

At the same time, Orange becomes the operator with the largest investments in the local communications infrastructure, with its total spend reaching €264.6 million

"Today we made a decision for the future, which once again shows our commitment to Romania. A digital future that needs a modern and powerful telecommunications infrastructure, essential to respond to increased traffic needs, but also innovations in connectivity services,” said Liudmila Climoc, CEO of Orange Romania

“We have made a significant investment to offer customers, the business environment, central and local administrations, but also researchers, an Orange network prepared for the challenges brought by the digital transformation of the next 25 years."

Orange was the first operator to launch 5G services in Romania and unveiled an innovation hub in its 5G lab in Bucharest.

Its 5G network is present in 20 Romanian cities, while its 4G network covers 98.49% of the country’s population.