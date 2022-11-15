e& and Ericsson partner on network sustainability

Under the terms of the MoU, the two will explore initiatives to reduce energy consumption and build more efficient and sustainable networks.

"Through our partnership with Ericsson, we aim to accelerate the decarbonization of our network infrastructure business by exploring the deployment of their latest generation of energy efficient radio equipment and software features," said Sabri Ali Albreiki, chief technology officer, e& international.

"We will also work together to use the Ericsson Product Take-Back program to dispose of and recycle obsolete network equipment to high environmental standards. This agreement is part of e&'s broader commitment to reduce waste and achieve a sustainable low-carbon society.”

The three-year partnership comes in support of the Net Zero strategy of both e& and Ericsson while exploring ways to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption.

The companies will also host a series of knowledge-sharing sessions, covering Ericsson’s energy-efficient strategies, such as its Breaking the Energy Curve initiative, that details a network-level approach to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in mobile networks.

“Working with e&, we will explore various sustainability initiatives that will help them break the energy curve and develop greener network infrastructure in their countries of operation," added Ekow Nelson, vice president and head of global customer unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

"Through our Global Product Take-Back and innovatively sustainable 5G solutions such as our intelligent RAN energy-saving software features, we are confident e& will be able to reduce its environmental footprint and manage the expected growth in data traffic using as little energy as possible.”

In addition, Ericsson's global product Take-Back Program will be explored for potential collaboration that could support e& drive responsible disposal and recycling of e-waste across e&'s network.