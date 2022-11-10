Omantel and Ciena launch first 400GbE DCI service in the Middle East

The service is designed to meet the growing connectivity demands of Omantel’s wholesale, cloud and content provider customers while delivering optimised performance.

“Our vision is for Oman to be the leading gateway to the region and beyond. We are bringing this mission to life, and a recent example is our new 400GbE data centre interconnect service that we developed with Ciena," said Sohail Qadir, vice president of wholesale at Omantel.

"At Omantel, considering the numerous benefits on technical, commercial and social levels, we acted upon a clear strategy for data centres by partnering with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company, to launch MC1, the premier carrier-neutral data centre in MENA. We are now taking the next step by introducing an innovative new DCI service, the first of its kind in the region,”

“Crucially, we were able to launch the service sustainably—without deploying additional platforms—doubling wavelength transmission capacity from 400G to 800G and improving overall fibre capacity leveraging our existing footprint. What this means for our customers is faster delivery of on-demand cloud applications and content with the highest quality.”

Omantel’s 400GbE DCI service runs on Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics and is managed by the manage, control and plan domain controller.

The Ciena solution gives Omantel the ability to deploy 100G and 400GbE DCI connectivity over wavelengths up to 800Gbps.

“With a flexible, scalable network foundation from Ciena, Omantel is able to get ahead of the growing demands on today’s networks and provide its customers with unrivalled connectivity by way of its DCI service,” added Virginie Hollebecque, vice president and leader of EMEA, Ciena,

Omantel and Ciena will continue to work together to introduce advanced products based on the latest innovations and technologies.