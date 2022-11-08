Ericsson sets data speed record on 5G CBRS spectrum

The trial was done over a live Citizen’s Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) multi-operator, neutral-host capable network at the company’s North American headquarters in Plano, Texas.

"We are excited to continue pushing the envelope of what is possible with 5G,” said Paul Challoner, vice president of network product solutions for Ericsson North America.

Ericsson is committed to continue bringing the best technology to realize the full potential of 5G and CBRS early to the market to further catalyse the use of these advanced technologies.”

The network where this trial took place is supported by a 5G core network as part of the 5G Distributed Innovation Network at Ericsson’s facility in North Texas.

The network used the Radio 4408 for outdoor CBRS connectivity and the Radio Dot 4459 for indoor CBRS connectivity.

Indoor coverage has often been a challenge for cellular networks and this is the first time that indoor, over-the-air coverage through a shared spectrum has reached such a high rate.

Since its inception, CBRS as a shared spectrum has enabled several innovative use cases over cellular networks.

CSPs can also leverage CBRS for supplemental capacity where needed, especially inside buildings and venues with no added complexity.