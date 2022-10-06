Etisalat UAE selects ADVA and NEC for uCPE services

Specifically, Etisalat will use ADVA’s suite of ensemble network function virtualisation (NFV) technologies with the system integration of the solution carried out by NEC in collaboration with Etisalat UAE, who are onboarding various network functions on top of the platform.

Our new uCPE services enable our business customers across the Middle East to accelerate their digitisation journey by supporting the creation of new business models as well as applying innovation to their current processes," said Khaled Murshed, chief technology and information officer at Etisalat UAE.

"Until recently, delivering our dynamic, individualised offerings required multiple hardware platforms in several different sizes to be stored in multiple locations to meet stringent SLAs. Today, as part of always being focused on enhancing the journey for our business customers, we are now providing every application on a single platform, through the reliable support of our long-term partner NEC, combined with ADVA’s Ensemble software suite.”

The new universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) offering gives enterprises across the Middle East access to a range of multi-vendor virtual technologies. Etisalat UAE’s business clients therefore can utilise virtual network functions (VNFs), including SD-WAN, routing, firewall, DDoS prevention, and IoT applications.

Using ADVA’s ensemble product range comprises white box platforms, the offering means virtual services can be enabled on demand and gives businesses in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and North Africa access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem.

“In close collaboration with NEC, Etisalat UAE’s uCPE solution will enhance the agility and productivity of enterprises and governments seeking to accelerate their digitisation efforts," added Mike Heffner, general manager of edge cloud at ADVA.

"Etisalat UAE is an innovative Tier 1 service provider that is now free to select best-of-breed components at each layer and optimise cost through disaggregation, including white box, VNFs and NFVI/MANO. What’s more, with the ability to offer a wide variety of virtual applications on the same platform, Etisalat UAE will play a vital role in offering added value for each customer by selling innovative new services,”

Etisalat UAE’s new solution features Ensemble Connector as the NFVI platform. This provides an embedded vRouter function using 6WIND’s Turbo Router. Other key components include Ensemble Orchestrator and Virtualization Director, which provide simple and effective management and orchestration (MANO) architecture.

NEC capitalised on its comprehensive system integration capabilities and worked together with its global partner ADVA to design and implement the new uCPE solution.

“We are honoured to be Etisalat’s partner of choice to achieve greater simplicity and efficiency for its uCPE services through our close global partnership with ADVA," said Hideyuki Ogata, general manager of service provider solutions, NEC Corporation.

"It’s a major boost for Etisalat UAE’s business customers, who will benefit from quick and easy access to voice, internet and security applications at cost-effective entry points.”