Pulsant appoints Ben Cranham as COO

Cranham has two decades of experience in technology and telecoms. He held the COO position at MTI Technology Group most recently, leading service delivery, internal operations, commercial and legal functions at the company.

His earlier career saw him in leadership roles at Capita IT Enterprise Services and Trustmarque Solutions.

Rob Coupland, Pulsant CEO said: “Ben has a fantastic wealth of experience allied to strong strategic, commercial and operational capabilities. I’m excited to see the fresh perspectives and renewed focus he will bring to what is a critical role, leading our operations and client services teams. Ensuring delivery of excellent service for our clients is a key pillar of our strategy.”

Cranham has extensive operational and commercial leadership experience across the technology sector and will focus on expanding Pulsant’s client-base across its network of 12 interconnected data centres, edge and hybrid cloud platforms.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Pulsant,” said Cranham.

“I’ll be using all my experience and understanding of the IT sector to ensure excellence is embedded in everything Pulsant does across the entire network of data centres providing market-leading colocation, cloud and networking services.

“Only by ensuring the highest levels of service, flexibility, resilience and security, can we help organisations embrace the digital future, achieve their goals and fulfil their potential.”