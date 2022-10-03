Ericsson readies NSA 5G deployment in Greenland

Starting as a pilot in 2022, non-standalone (NSA) fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G will be rolled out in Sismiut, Maniitsoq and Narsaq before it is extended to several more places across the country.

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson says: “With our resilient 5G technology, the people of Greenland will be able to connect over vast distances, bringing people closer to each other and to the rest of the world. From a broad perspective, this partnership serves the digitalisation of Greenland, from enabling use cases for control of critical infrastructure and remote devices to bringing new entertainment services for the people.

“Regardless of how challenging the project is or extreme the weather conditions, Ericsson remains committed to create a wireless Greenland together with Tusass.”

Three quarters of Greenland is covered by ice sheets but it is still home to 56,000 people. 5G in the country will provide quicker speeds and the capacity to allow networks to serve many users simultaneously consuming high amounts of data.

The partnership between the two firms began in 2017 with a modernisation of the mobile network while adding high-quality 4G services across all populated areas in Greenland.

As Tusass makes the transition from 4G to 5G, this will serve as a critical foundation. The technology and services already deployed including Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions such as Ericsson Radio System, supported by mobile core powered by Ericsson Cloud Packet Core.

Tusass’ CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen said: “By deploying 5G we will touch the daily life of all Greenlanders.

“Mobile connections are extremely important in the Arctics and to many families and households in Greenland it is the only line of contact.”