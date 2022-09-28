Satellite Vu enlists Viasat to enhance services

The partnership will allow Satellite Vu to regularly contact its constellation throughout the day and night to ensure rapid responsiveness.

John Williams, vice president of real-time earth at Viasat said: “We are thrilled to be selected as the exclusive ground service provider for Satellite Vu.

“Our companies share a passion for innovation and positive change around the world. With the global buildout of our Real-Time Earth ground service, Viasat will provide Satellite Vu with frequent access to ground stations at the poles and low latency delivery of data for applications ranging from wildfire detection and analysis to monitoring carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.”

Satellite Vu is hoping to guide targeted retrofitting of legacy buildings to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy waste, supporting communities with the cost-of-living crisis and the effects of urban heat islands.

The company adds that its infrared data can reveal rates of industrial activity around powerplants, refineries and ports.

“We are delighted to partner with Viasat with whom we share a mission to bring information into peoples’ hands across the globe,” said Anthony Baker, founder and CEO of Satellite Vu.

“We hope our data will be able to revolutionise the fight against climate change, by connecting people to independent data, giving them the ability to measure and therefore manage their communities, neighbourhoods, and livelihoods sustainably for future generations.”