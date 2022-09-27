FCC to work with Brazil and Romania on 5G and 6G

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Brazil at the 2022 Plenipotentiary Conference of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Bucharest, Romania expressed the agencies shared interested in reducing the digital divide.

The agencies agreed to collaborate on protecting consumers, spectrum management policies, supply chain security and cybersecurity.

“As we began talking to our Brazilian counterparts about robocalls, it became clear that we not only shared a desire to combat these attacks on consumers worldwide, but that we had other shared telecommunications priorities that we could, should, and must work together on,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

“Together, we want to help connect the U.S. and the Brazilian people with the most modern online services available. This means 5G, advanced Wi-Fi, cybersecurity cooperation, and more. Now we can share best practices and work together to help our peoples excel in this modern age.”

The MoU with Romania will address areas of importance such as satellite regulatory policy, including satellite frequency monitoring, broadband infrastructure deployment, spectrum management and robocall mitigation.

“This is an important agreement between two great partners,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “I thank our wonderful hosts not only for formalizing this partnership, but also for providing their beautiful country and capital city to host this important international conference.

I am grateful that I can not only return home inspired by Romanian hospitality, leadership, and culture, but with a formal partnership upon which we can continue our productive collaboration on these important issues.”