Nokia and MEXT rollout 5G private wireless in Turkey

As part of the collaboration the two will also work to advance the digital transformation of the Turkish industrial sector and enable the local ecosystem to jointly work on 5G private wireless.

Specifically, Nokia will deploy its 5G private wireless Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution at the MEXT Technology Center, which connects more than 10 manufacturing use cases.

“It is our great pleasure to collaborate with MEXT in the context of digitalisation of the industrial manufacturing sector in Turkey, a key industry for the Turkish economy," said Ozgur Erzincan, country manager Turkey at Nokia.

"Although 5G is not yet a commercial reality in Turkey, there is a lot of interest from Turkish enterprises to explore the possibilities of 5G private wireless solutions. For us at Nokia, it is of utmost importance to support a local 5G vertical ecosystem and be the trailblazer in the Turkish Industry to leverage 5G for increased competitiveness.”

Located in Istanbul, Atasehir, the MEXT's digital transformation and capability building centre, supports Turkish industrial companies with their digital transformation journey towards Industry 4.0.

The Technology Center includes an ecosystem of more than 50 global technology providers, universities, and institutions. Nokia will become a partner of MEXT and collaborates within this ecosystem, enabling 5G technology in industry.

“MEXT builds on and enhances the technology and innovation capacity of manufacturing companies, encourages them to define their digital transformation roadmaps and start the execution as well as foster their engagement with world class technology providers on their transformation journey," said Efe Erdem, executive director of MEXT Technology Centre.

"With the deployment of private wireless Nokia Digital Automation Cloud in our technology centre, the whole Turkish industry will experience a cutting-edge 5G solution, which comes with Nokia’s expertise of hundreds of private wireless deployments around the globe.”