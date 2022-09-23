Borealis acquires Reykjavik DC

With its latest addition, Borealis will operate three data centres in Iceland in the Northern part of the country with the first two being in Blönduós and Fitjar in Reykjanesbær.

“Reykjavík DC is a secure data centre designed according to the highest standards to accommodate systems with high uptime requirements,” Said Björn Brynjúlfsson, CEO of Borealis Data Center.

“This well-equipped data centre is certainly a valuable addition to Borealis portfolio and we look forward to working with our customers in this new, world-class, sustainable data centre in Reykjavík.”

Borealis builds and operates efficient low PUE data centres using renewable and green energy.

It focuses on sustainable data centre services for its clients and in particular clients that actively seek to reduce their carbon footprint.

Last year, French investment firm Vauban Infrastructure Partners acquired a majority stake in Borealis Data Center.

As a long-term investor, Vauban says it aims to invest in digital infrastructure assets that provide essential services to communities while ensuring the sustainability of those investments.