Stack partners Hafslund Oslo Celsio for data centre heat reuse

The news follows a one-year ramp-up collaboration between the two and started as an idea back in 2018. Over the years the concept was tested and proven, with a dedicated heat-exchange plant built on Stack’s campus, where new insulated pipework and cooling coils were retrofitted to the data centre.

“STACK has pioneered heat reuse technology at our data centres in the Nordics and we are proud to be contributing to such an important project, which also aligns with our commitment to the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact,” said Halvor Bjerke, CEO of Stack EMEA – Nordics.

“Heat reuse is now standard in our new data centre designs, and we expect to continue collaborating with city authorities as well as heat and power companies to ensure that this circular economy for energy becomes widespread so that the digital economy is a sustainable one.”

The partnership creates a circular economy for energy with the OSL01 data centre exporting approximately 3.5MW of heat energy into the Oslo district heating system, reducing Celsio’s, the district heating provider for Oslo, alternative energy production by 25,000,000kWh (25GWh). The use of excess heat in district heating also frees green electricity for alternative uses.

“It is a great pleasure to see the collaboration with STACK come to fruition and I'm sure this is the first of several projects to come,” said Knut Inderhaug, managing director of Hafslund Oslo Celsio.

“Data centres located in urban areas are stable and good sources of excess heat for district heating, and together we can contribute to the reuse of emission-free heat. Projects like this are positive for us as energy providers, for our city and its inhabitants, and for the climate.”

The 60-mile thermal energy distribution system, operated by Celsio, forms an important part of city infrastructure in Norway. It efficiently shifts energy from areas with excess to areas in need, so this cooperation represents an invaluable new model.