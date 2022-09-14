Kate Johnson named Lumen CEO

Johnson has held key leadership roles across a number of Fortune 100 companies including Oracle, General Electric and Microsoft.

Most recently, Johnson led Microsoft US, the company’s largest business with a remit for all of the company’s sales, services, marketing and operations.

During her four-year tenure in this role, she led the division through a cultural transformation, while almost doubling enterprise revenues.

"Kate's appointment and the strategic transition announced today are the culmination of a succession plan that Jeff and the board have been engaged in for the past several years," said T. Michael Glenn, chairman of Lumen's board of directors.

"We are confident she is the right leader to take the reins at this important moment in Lumen's history.

“Kate is an inspiring and motivational leader who is known for identifying and creating growth. She is the ideal CEO for Lumen."

Johnson succeeds Jeff Storey, who has announced his retirement after a career spanning 40 years in the telecoms and technology industries.

Storey will remain with the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Lumen's CEO," said Storey.

“I am confident that the organisation has the strategy in place to deliver on its priority of achieving profitable revenue growth. I am very excited to welcome Kate to Lumen.

“I believe her experience, leadership and enthusiasm are exactly what we need as we drive the company forward."