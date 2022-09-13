Eric Schwartz takes the helm at CyrusOne as new CEO

“Eric brings tremendous experience as a leader to CyrusOne, having served as an executive at Equinix for 16 years, including leading the EMEA region for over a decade, leading the development of data centres for large-scale customers, and playing an integral role as a member of the company’s global leadership team.

"We are thrilled he has joined to help lead the CyrusOne team as the business continues to scale,” said Waldemar Szlezak, partner at KKR.

Effective on or about 1 October 2022, Schwartz will succeed Dave Ferdman, who has served as CyrusOne’s interim president & chief executive officer since July 2021. As founder of CyrusOne Ferdman will continue to work with the company and the team serving as member of its board.

“We greatly appreciate Dave’s contribution in coming back to the CEO role to guide the company through the recent acquisition and growth and are confident that he will continue to support the company in the future as a member of the board,” said Will Brilliant, partner at Global Infrastructure Partners.

“It has been my honour to help lead CyrusOne during the past year and through the acquisition, I am proud of what we have achieved, and I am excited for Eric and our entire CyrusOne team as we embark on a new era of expansion,” added Ferdman.

With a career spanning several decade, for the past 16 years Schwartz has served as an executive at Equinix in several roles, including leading its EMEA operations from 2008 to 2019.

During this time, Equinix EMEA achieved substantial growth both organically and through acquisitions and established itself as the market leader in the EMEA data centre industry.

Most recently, Schwartz led strategy and development for Equinix, including the company’s xScale program and joint ventures focused on developing data centres for large-scale customers.

“I am thrilled to join CyrusOne to help accelerate the company’s growth and strengthen our partnerships with our customers," said Schwartz.

"Since the acquisition, Dave and the leadership team have done a great job growing CyrusOne with an ambitious investment program and focused execution, and I look forward to joining the Company and helping our team continue to achieve success.”