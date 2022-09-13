FCC expands partnership with BEREC

The two have signed an updated MoU builds on previous MoU’s between the FCC and BEREC from March 2012 and July 2018.

“Our broadband and communications technology goals will be better achieved by working collaboratively with our partners and informed by lessons learned around the world,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel.

“Today’s Memorandum of Understanding reflects this spirit as the United States and Europe prepare for the next generation of telecommunications.

“I look forward to working closely with my European counterparts for the good of consumers, the economy, and our shared future.”

The updated MoU outlines how the FCC and BEREC will engage in regular information exchanges including the sharing of the technical skillsets and best practices and conduct bilateralmeetings, seminars and workshops to facilitate actions in their respective home countries around topics of mutual interest.

Topics of mutual interest include the promotion of 5G and 6G, cooperation on electronic communications regulatory policy and sustainability.