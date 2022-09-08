Khazna teams with BEEAH Group for Sharjah data centre

The JV was officially formed in a signing ceremony held at the BEEAH Group headquarters. As the venture’s inaugural project, the data centre will support the Sharjah government’s digital transformation efforts.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers said: “At Khazna Data Centers, we are focused on further investments in building the infrastructure in UAE to enable our existing and new customers in Sharjah, specifically to launch their services closer to their consumers.

“The data centre will be well-positioned to support businesses in enhancing the experiences of their customers, unlocking the value of technologies, and making headway on their carbon footprint reduction goals by meeting their environmental and sustainability needs.”

Once operational, the data centre will have a capacity of 9MW with multiple power and cooling pathways.

The data centre will be equipped with high-tech security, fire and environmental control systems and full redundancy grade power. Khazna adds that it will be designed to reduce water consumption with systems to reuse and recycle wastewater.

The project is named One Data Center SPV Limited and will operate under the banner of Khazna Data Centers.