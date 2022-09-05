Hurricane Electric expands network to McAllen data centre in Texas

The news builds on Hurricane Electric's existing partnership with MDC Data Centres and forms part of the company's 'aggressive' expansion of its global network.

July saw Hurricane deploy a new point of presence at the iColo data centre in Mombasa, MBA One, marking the company's first Point of Presence in Mombasa, and second in Kenya.

Prior to this, May saw the company expand its network to Albania with a PoP located at Tirana, ANIX hosted and managed by Namex in a carrier-grade data centre belonging to the Albanian Academic Network, which is known as RASH.

Before this, in April the company also deployed its second Boston PoP, this time at CoreSite's BO1 data centre in Somerville, Massachusetts.

“We’re excited to expand our network to MDC’s McAllen data centre. With MDC the nexus of where Mexican networks interconnect, this is an important location for us as we continue to expand our global network,” said Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric.

In addition to increased network capacity through 100GE, 10GE, and GigE ports, MDC’s customers in McAllen can now access Hurricane Electric’s global network which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with more than 10,000 different networks via 280 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.