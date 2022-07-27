Hurricane Electric extends Kenyan IP transit to Mombasa

This is Hurricane Electric’s first Point of Presence in Mombasa, and second in Kenya, said the company, which claims the world’s largest IPv6-native internet backbone.

Hurricane Electric president Mike Leber said: “iColo’s MBA One data centre will provide Mombasa’s growing economy, and the entire east African region, with a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive global network.”

Mombasa is the second largest city in Kenya and an important east African regional seaport, handling raw materials and fuel imports. The city is also home to food and chemical manufacturing interests, and is a tourism hub.

The iColo MBA One data facility in Mombasa is a single-storey, purpose built, 2,400 sq m facility about 8km from the Moi international airport; and close to where major internet submarine cables come into the region.

It has “reliable and affordable connections to iColo Nairobi One data centre”, said Hurricane Electric.

The expansion of Hurricane Electric’s presence into Mombasa will provide customers a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100 gigabit Ethernet, 10 gigabit Ethernet and 1 gigabit Ethernet ports.

Customers are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Kenya and provide high-speed and cost-effective IP transit for this region,” said Leber.