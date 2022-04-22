Hurricane Electric boosts IP Transit with Boston PoP

BO1 serves a variety of sectors, offering access to network, cloud and IT providers. The wider Boston area is a leading life sciences hub and home to many other growing sectors

Additionally, Massachusetts boasts nearly 100 hospitals, as well as leading universities such as Harvard and MIT which are well known for their STEM programs.

“We’re excited to launch our second Point of Presence in Boston,” said Mike Leber, president, Hurricane Electric. “Hurricane Electric looks forward to offering Greater Boston’s bustling economy increased connectivity options to meet their demanding network requirements.”

CoreSite BO1 serves a wide variety of sectors, offering access to leading network, cloud and IT providers. The facility has over 253,000 square feet of data center space and can support high-density, computer-intensive requirements, and can scale from cabinets and cages to private suites. The facility offers a 100% uptime SLA, supported by an operations team and 24x7x365 security.