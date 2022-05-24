Hurricane Electric expands to Albanian exchange

Located in Tirana, ANIX is the first neutral and not-for-profit exchange point in Albania and is hosted and managed by Namex in a carrier-grade data centre belonging to the Albanian Academic Network, which is known as RASH.

Today, domestic and global ISPs pass through ANIX to interconnect their networks and with this expansion of Hurricane's global network, members can now exchange IP traffic over its global internet backbone. ANIX and Hurricane said the development would meet demand for increased IP transit while reducing latency and router hops in Southeastern Europe.

“Hurricane Electric’s is excited to connect to ANIX while expanding our footprint in Southeastern Europe," said Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric. “The new connection will enable local ISPs and other networks to take advantage of Hurricane Electric’s rich global network, while helping to strengthen Albania’s internet connectivity.”

In addition to providing increased network capacity through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports, Hurricane Electric’s global network offers more than 20,000 BGP sessions with over 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.

Namex is an internet exchange point in Rome, Italy, and, along with RASH, has been working to improve the connectivity of Albanian ISPs to each other and to the global Internet.

Hurricane Electric operates what it describes as the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, it is connected to more than 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 9,000 different networks.