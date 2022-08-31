Wyld to drive IoT market with Miromico partnership

As part of the agreement, Miromico will help Wyld with the design, engineering and manufacturing of its next-generation of low=power, sensor-to-satellite LoRaWAN terminals and modules for IoT applications across areas where there is little or no alternative connectivity.

Wyld Connect hybrid devices can transfer data directly to terrestrial networks through LEO satellites. Miromico will also resell Wyld Connect devices and satellite services.

As part of the agreement, Wyld will promote and resell Miromico sensors globally and integrate them in complete end-to-end, sensor-to-satellite solutions.

“With years of experience in innovative design for integrated circuits, electronic systems and the IoT, Miromico is the ideal partner to help us accelerate our R&D and production activities to meet the growing demand for advanced satellite IoT solutions,” said Alastair Williamson, CEO at Wyld Networks.

“There is a lot of synergy between the two companies that will help us to drive further market adoption and explore new applications.”

Wyld says it is already working on commercial data trials of its sensor-to-satellite service with customers and partners including Chevron, DFM Technologies, DEWA, Senet and American Tower.

“Wyld is at the forefront of new sensor-to-satellite technology, which is set to massively transform the IoT market, currently being held back by the lack of global connectivity,” said Marcel Wappler, CTO at Miromico.