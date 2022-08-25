TM in final negotiations for 5G launch

TM says it has confirmed its interest to DNB, but the process is still ongoing.

According to Bernama, Imri Mokhtar, TM’s managing director and group executive officer said arrangements for finalising the equity agreement and wholesale agreement with DNM are on track to meet its deadline of August 31.

Mokhtar added: “As a preferred partner of DNB, we (TM) expect that the fibre leasing services that we provide to roll out 5G network towers, will pick up rapidly in the second half of this year, better than in H1.

“We have also written our interest to DNB to register as a shareholder, and the process is still ongoing,” he said in a media briefing following TM’s second quarter (Q2) 2022 financial results announcement.

TM added that there is no timescale given for the 5G network deployment, however, the company is testing its 5G service among its network as well as with a smaller group of customers.

“We don’t see 5G as a mobile service, but part of our convergence’s proposition. We will continue to support the hyperconnectivity lifestyle,” Mokhtar added.