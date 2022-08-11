TPG taps Adtran for Australia fibre extension

TPG will roll out Gigabit services to more than 230,000 premises and over 2,000 buildings across Eastern Australia as a result of the new partnership.

The operator become the first in Australia to deploy Gfast and its speeds are around 10 times faster than similar services offered by competitors in the region, according to both companies.

“In today’s global digital economy, having access to Gigabit services is a big competitive advantage for any carrier that wants to offer the best connectivity solutions to residential and business customers,” said Jonathan Rutherford, group executive for wholesale, enterprise and government at TPG.

The launch of Gfast has helped us offer some of the fastest broadband speeds available in Australia today and will be a game-changer for TPG’s wholesale business and customers.”

The Gfast solution makes it easier to connect hard-to-reach urban and rural locations with gigabit services by using existing in-building copper or coax wiring to access customers.

As a result, TPG can upgrade DSL customers to gigabit services while allowing others to remain using their DSL services.

“Adtran’s complete portfolio of end-to-end broadband solutions enables service providers everywhere to increase competitiveness, offer premium broadband services and connect the communities they serve,” said Anthony Camilleri, CTO for APAC at Adtran.