Google Fiber eyes US expansion

The expansion is the biggest since it spun out as an independent Alphabet Inc unit in 2015.

It will target 22 metro areas across the US from 17 today, and the locations were based on where the company found speeds lag.

In a statement, Dinni Jain Google Fiber CEO said: We're thrilled to be expanding our geographic reach once again — bringing better internet to more people in more places.

“Stay tuned in the coming months as we fill in this picture with more details about our new cities, even faster speeds and redefined customer service.”

The company, which was founded in 2010, aimed to offer FTTP in the US with its first location being Kansas City. It aimed to offer similar services in Texas, Atlanta and Nashville over the next two years.

However, in 2015 Google underwent a restructure and its expansion plans were put on hold.

In June of this year, the company said it had embraced the open access model for broadband, pointing to the West Des Moines project and its partnership with the public utility in Huntsville, Alabama as examples.

Jain added that he would like to support communities in building their own fibre networks.

“We’ve seen this model work effectively in Huntsville and in West Des Moines, and we’ll continue to look for ways to support similar efforts,” he added.