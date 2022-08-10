SEACOM, BT partner for African enterprise comms services

SEACOM will leverage BT’s services, vendor relationships and expertise to expand its portfolio of services aimed at African businesses.

Since the launch of its business division, SEACOM says it has substantially grown its customer and partnership base to strengthen its offerings and serve customers beyond existing markets.

“We’re excited to form this strategic alliance with BT and see the combined value of what we bring to our respective markets,” says Oliver Fortuin, Group CEO of SEACOM.

“With SEACOM’s global network and local presence, and BT’s global reach and expertise, we will be able to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of Cloud, security, and connectivity services that are reliable, scalable, and at the cutting-edge of industry.”

BT already protects some of the world’s largest organisations from cyberthreats and has a global network of dedicated 24/7 Security Operations Centres (SOCs).

The operator also has more than 3000 cyber security experts to help its customers to detect, analyse and respond to cybersecurity incidents as they happen.

Alessandro Adriani, director of system integrators and telecom service providers at BT’s Global unit, said: “We are thrilled to deliver BT’s world-class solutions to SEACOM and to their customers across the African continent.

“The areas of secure multi-cloud connectivity, next-generation networking solutions and collaboration services are the sweet spot where SEACOM and BT will combine their respective strengths.”