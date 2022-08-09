Lincoln Rackhouse acquires Atlanta data centre

Lincoln Rackhouse is the data centre division of Lincoln Property Company and Principal Real Estate Investors, and its latest acquisition is located in an “enterprise-grade, highly secured facility, ready to be deployed to customers’ specific design and power requirements”.

The 185,000 square-foot facility sits on a 38-acre parcel with more than 7MW of capacity and a design to expand to over 13MW.

The site can also support a separate 30MW ground up data centre development ideal for today’s hyperscalers and operators.

"We're proud to partner with Principal Real Estate Investors in a market that's quickly become one of the most robust data centre regions in the U.S.," stated Martin Peck, executive vice president of Lincoln Rackhouse.

"Our plan is to begin immediate development of additional turn-key critical floor space, that will ultimately align and address our customer's current and future expansion needs."

As the Atlanta data centre market continues to grow, the city has cultivated a tech hub, with more than 55 colocation providers and enterprises calling it home.

According to Data Center Hawk, the market has boomed in recent times due to a favourable business climate, competitive colocation and cloud environments, reasonable power cost, low natural disaster risk and robust connectivity.

“This acquisition of a high-quality asset in such a dynamic market provides an excellent addition to our portfolio of data centres," said Ben Wobschall, managing director of portfolio management for Principal Real Estate Investors.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring immediate availability and expansion to accommodate our customers' growth in the Southeast."