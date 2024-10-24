Intellian to supply Telesat with LEO ground stations
Ben Wodecki
October 24, 2024 11:15 AM
Graphic announcing Telesat's partnership with Intellian, showing ground stations atop a green hill surrounded by forrests

Telesat has awarded a contract to Intellian to design, supply, and install gateway antenna systems at landing stations for its Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation.

Intellian’s four-metre antenna systems are engineered for high-performance tracking, RF efficiency, and durability, while also helping reduce long-term maintenance.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


“Intellian has been a valued partner in flight operations and testing programs with Telesat’s LEO demonstration satellites; their proven performance and innovation makes Intellian an ideal partner for our advanced LEO satellite program,” said Aneesh Dalvi, VP for Telesat Lightspeed Systems Development.

Telesat’s Lightspeed landing stations are each equipped with multiple Intellian gateway antennas, as well as baseband, network, and control systems to route customer data to Points-of-Presence for telecom networks, internet, and cloud services

“Our collaboration with Telesat has been exceptional, and the resulting gateway antenna systems are a fascinating addition to our portfolio,” said Eric Sung, CEO at Intellian Technologies.

“This evolution with Telesat solidifies the crucial role we play within the satellite communications ecosystem even more.”

