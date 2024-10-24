CityFibre starts £58M broadband rollout in Home Counties

The work, which commenced in East Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, was made possible by a £58 million Project Gigabit subsidy awarded to CityFibre, with the company also investing additional funds to further expand and strengthen its network.

Meanwhile, work in Hertfordshire has been scheduled to begin next year.

In total, up to 150,000 homes and businesses in these regions will gain access to CityFibre’s full fibre broadband, as part of the company’s broader goal to reach at least eight million premises nationwide.

Subscribe today for free

This rollout represents the fifth of nine Project Gigabit contracts, referred to as lots, won by CityFibre, with the first Project Gigabit customers already enjoying ultrafast 2.2 Gbps symmetrical broadband services in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

The new network will offer residents and businesses access to various ISPs, such as Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen.

From next year, Sky's Full Fibre Broadband will also be available on CityFibre’s network.

Greg Mesch, CEO of CityFibre, said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing world class digital infrastructure to East Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, helping to ensure no one is left behind.

“With build now underway, we look forward to helping communities free themselves from the copper networks of the past and experience next generation full fibre services that are revolutionising how people work, relax and communicate.”

RELATED STORIES

CityFibre extends UK fibre connectivity

CityFibre rollout passes 3 million homes