Elevate to support full-fibre network rollout in St Helens

The new network aims to improve internet speeds and reliability for local residents and businesses, supporting the town centre regeneration efforts under the Government's Town Fund Programme from the Ministry of Homes, Communities and Local Government.

"We're delighted to be working with St Helens Borough Council to bring the people and businesses of the town the connectivity they deserve," said Chris Baldock, chair at Elevate.

The project would also see Elevate form a partnership with Tute Education, an online education provider. The fibre firm will direct a percentage of the investment to Tute to support educational access for schools, students, and families across St Helens.

Councillor Anthony Burns, leader of St Helens Borough Council, said the project will make St Helens "one of the most digitally connected towns in the region”.

“This project is a key part of our transformational work to develop St Helens town centre and will prove a real boost to businesses, residents and visitors, enabling better support for things like future 5G connectivity in the borough.”

Elevate has already worked to improve connectivity in the nearby cities of Liverpool and Manchester, as well as London, Leeds, and Birmingham.

Most recently, Elevate was picked by Cardiff Council to support the next stage city’s full fibre network expansion, having helped with the initial phase back in 2023.

“We have extensive experience delivering full fibre infrastructure across the UK’s major cities, and we’re looking forward to bringing this experience to bear for St Helens,” Baldock added.

