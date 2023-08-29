CityFibre rollout passes 3 million homes

The firm passed two million homes in September 2022 and is on course to deliver a million ready for service premises to ISPs by the end of the year.

CityFibre began the construction of its access network in 2018, commencing mobilisation in its first 12 towns and cities and has achieved primary build complete status in multiple locations including Milton Keynes, Stirling, Peterborough and Coventry.

In its most mature locations such as Milton Keynes, ISP partners are now approaching 30% take-up with other locations growing on a similar trajectory.

Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre, said: “We have made phenomenal progress this year, matching our performance from last year, and we on track to deliver another million ready for service homes to customers this year.

“With an infrastructure project of this size, we have successfully adapted as the market has changed and will continue to fine-tune our rollout in order to meet our targets moving forward.

“I’m delighted that thanks to our investment, three million homes now have access to world class digital infrastructure and we look forward to connecting many more as our rollout progresses.”

Earlier this year CityFibre secured four Project Gigabit contract awards, totalling £387 million in government subsidies to reach 262,000 homes.

This has been supported by nearly £223m of committed private investment from CityFibre, representing a combined total investment in Project Gigabit’s target areas of £610 million.

Within its existing home build programme, CityFibre will also compliment its Project Gigabit rollouts in the four counties with expansion to an additional 453,000 premises.

As the network continues to grow and evolve, CityFibre will launch the UK’s first wholesale 2.5Gbps symmetrical consumer broadband product.

The 2.5Gbps product is being made available to ISP customers on a rolling basis, starting in CityFibre’s most mature XGS-PON deployment areas.

The new platform is capable of supporting symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps and is designed to be easily upgraded to 50G PON.

By the end of 2023, CityFibre expects to have deployed its XGS-PON equipment into over 90% of its fibre exchanges with the new 2.5Gbps product becoming available to around 20% of its ready for service footprint, currently.