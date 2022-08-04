DCI Data Centers to launch 20MW data centre in Canberra

The new facility, known as CBR01, will be a Tier-III, Zone 3+, secure cloud edge data centre.

“This new data centre is the first site to offer true resiliency in power provision that not only answers a call from the government to support their Cloud First Strategy but will provide unparalleled security for our customers. It will also be one of the major contributors in driving urban development within the new Precinct,” said Mathialagan.

According to Udhay Mathialagan, chair of DCI Data Centers and Brookfield managing director, CBR01, located in the Poplars Innovation Precinct of Jerrabomberra, is the first to respond to the Commonwealth’s mandate to supply geographical and supply chain diversity for Government and public cloud workloads at scale.

“We are delighted to announce that CBR01 closes the loop with the Canberra and Capital Region at our core," said Malcolm Roe, CEO of DCI Australia and New Zealand.

“We have been aggressively implementing our growth strategy over the last two years which will inject $1.5bn into the Australian economy and transform the way we work into the future,” Roe said.

Once operational, CBR01 will operate on a separate grid to Canberra in line with the multi-party agreement and investment between DCI, Poplars and other power users, that will see Essential Energy build a new 132kV powerline to Poplars.

“This separate grid will support cloud services and provides resilience for the Canberra market and Capital Region. It also means that with our commitment to the site, we will expedite the development of the Precinct which will positively impact the region for future generations,” added Mathialagan.

In addition to an initial capacity of 20MW, CBR01 will boast eight data halls and dedicated offices and storage across its 4-hectare site. The data centre design also combines environmentally efficient technologies and construction methods. CBR01 is due to become ready for service in 2024.

“Our approach to construction has a laser focus on sustainability, including industry-leading delivery of new cooling technologies which significantly enhance our Power and Water Utilisation effectiveness," added Roe.

"This allows our customers to achieve a substantial reduction in energy costs and environmental emissions. Our growing Australian data centre footprint will be in the region of 100MW by 2024."