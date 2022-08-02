Windstream connects DC BLOX data centre in Birmingham

Following this announcement, Windstream Wholesale is now offers Wave Services, Ethernet Solutions, and Dedicated Internet Access services at the newly connected location.

“We are very excited for an additional DC BLOX facility to join our growing portfolio of on-net data centres,” said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer of Windstream Wholesale.

“DC BLOX is an outstanding provider of secure, reliable tier III data centres, and Windstream Wholesale is pleased to support its mission of meeting the local and regional needs of businesses in growing communities. We look forward to expanding this valuable partnership with additional DC BLOX locations in the future.”

DC BLOX’s Birmingham facility boasts the Uptime Institute’s Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility which confirms that the data centre is concurrently maintainable, requiring no shutdowns when equipment needs maintenance or replacements and no impact to IT operations.

“DC BLOX believes that reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity is the essential cornerstone of all digital acceleration, and Windstream’s quality offerings will bolster all capabilities of our customers and partners,” said Jeff Wabik, chief technology officer at DC BLOX.

”Windstream’s service velocity and quality support further improve all aspects of the partnership. We are excited to welcome Windstream Wholesale further into the family of DC BLOX’s Edge-Connected Data centres, now also at our facility in Birmingham.”

The new connectivity is powered by Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network that provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, which in turn enables wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights using Windstream’s Network Intelligence functions and place their networks closer to the edge.

Earlier this year, DC BLOX opened a new multi-tenant data centre in South Carolina.

Designed to Uptime Institute’s Tier III standards the initial 25,000 square foot facility can accommodate more than 400 cabinets of IT equipment and 3 MW of power.