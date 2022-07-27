Virgin Media O2 reveals Proximity fibre partnership

Virgin Media Business Wholesale and Proximity will deliver network services including dark fibre and optical high-capacity services to Proximity’s regional data centres.

Proximity already has nine data centres open and a total of 20 sites will be available within the next 12 to 18 months, providing nationwide coverage and reaching around 95% of the UK population.

“We are extremely pleased a major player such as Virgin Media Business Wholesale has committed to extending its dark fibre presence across our rapidly growing edge colocation portfolio,” said John Hall, managing director for colocation at Proximity Data Centres.

“This is a great example of best of breed network service and data centre providers working together to bring enhanced high-speed low latency services to UK businesses.”

Proximity’s tier 3 facilities currently service major conurbation areas in the North, Northwest, Midlands, Thames Valley, the Southwest and South Wales.

The company allows enterprise businesses and cloud and content providers to reduce latency and data transit costs, while allowing enhanced operational efficiency and more responsive customer service, the firm said.

Diego Tedesco, wholesale fixed director at Virgin Media O2 Business added: “We are very proud to partner with Proximity Data Centres as they build out their UK footprint.

“Virgin Media Business Wholesale is focused on leveraging our nationwide fibre network to connect next-generation digital infrastructure, and ultimately drive better outcomes for the UK.

“Together with Proximity Data Centres we can offer high capacity, low-latency solutions that will meet the demands of a range of businesses, giving them greater choice in a rapidly evolving market.”