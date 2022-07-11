Nokia and AT&T Mexico in new 5G partnership

Under the agreement, Nokia will provide its energy-efficient 5G AirScale RAN equipment for AT&T’s 5G deployment in the country.

Nokia will also provide connectivity for 3G and 4G services using the same hardware while offering an upgrade path to 5G.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best experience possible,” Nicole Rodriguez, CTO at AT&T Mexico, said.

“As we move forward with the deployment of our 5G network, we need the latest technology and the most reliable support services."

Research from Nokia and Omdia indicated that 5G will enable US$730 billion of social and economic output in Mexico by 2035.

ICT manufacturing, services, retail, real estate and construction will be the industries most impacted by the technology.

Alongside the 5G deployment, Nokia will also support the development of a 5G lab aimed at growing Mexico’s 5G ecosystem.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia added: “We are excited to be part of this important milestone as a strategic partner for AT&T Mexico.

“Our latest AirScale portfolio creates a strong foundation for the operator's 5G evolution, enabling super-fast mobile connectivity and innovative use cases for its customers.”

Nokia has been rapidly expanding its 5G partnership portfolio in the past few months. The vendor recently signed a 5G deal with Ice in Norway, increasing its 5G coverage and performance across both dense-urban and wide-area locations.