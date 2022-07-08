HGC launches EdgeX by HGC for the metaverse

The metaverse predicted to generate US$1.54 trillion in revenues by the end of the decade according to PwC’s Seeing is Believing report, however many business lack the knowledge, experience, or scale to build and manage the needed digital backbones.

“EdgeX by HGC not only offers faster and smoother service delivery, but it also expands OTT services with increased edge agility to capitalize on the enormous growth potential around this sector," said Cliff Tam, international business senior vice president for global data strategy & operations at HGC.

"By allowing OTTs to offload their cloud infrastructure and colocation services while increasing the network speeds, we are enabling users to focus on pushing the boundaries of innovation which is so crucial as the metaverse begins to take shape.”

In response, EdgeX by HGC brings together five areas of digital infrastructure and solutions under one umbrella.

The first is connectivity, which using EdgeX by HGC, allows users to reduce latency times and have faster connectivity speeds with access to HGC’s Eyeball-as-a-Service (EaaS), as well as assess to HGC’s IP Transit (IPTx).

The next is cybersecurity leveraging HGC's diversified 360-degree cybersecurity portfolio which is included in EdgeX by HGC. The suite contains solutions like Anti-DDoS, data security design, phishing assessment, bot detection and penetration testing.

Next is direct cloud connect, which gives subscribers of EdgeX by HGC automatic access to enterprise-grade private network connectivity with top public cloud providers’ direct connect services and applications.

The fourth pillar is data centre & managed services where data centre operators benefit fron EdgeX by HGC's expressway reduces latency times through interconnections deployed to across HGC’s global hubs which include points-of-presence. It also delivers edge hosting computing capabilities including public cloud direct connections and edge compute resources.

Lastly there's system integration, where EdgeX by HGC combines edge resources which enable rapid and widespread deployments through planning, design and integration.