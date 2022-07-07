Odine and HORISEN partner on voice and SMS convergence

The two will partner to deliver the synergy of solutions and complementary expert technologies to their respective customers. Specifically, Odine will integrate HORISEN’s solutions for billing, invoicing and reporting capabilities into its network.

As a result, enabling flexible contract management, meeting the demand for swaps, bi-lateral deals, and more agile use of credit, as well as enabling a holistic view of all traffic, both voice and SMS.

“Our partnership is about strengthening the strengths and shows a clear commitment from HORISEN and Odine to remain focused on each other’s core competencies," said Fabrizio Salanitri, CEO at HORISEN.

"Odine concentrates the full engineering power on developing cutting-edge voice applications and HORISEN does the same for messaging technology. With this best-of-breed approach, customers will always get a modern, and state-of-the-art solution without compromise.”

The news comes as the demands of the market continues to change and the evolution of services in tandem. According to both parties, operators need to adapt to accommodate the growing nature of SMS, encompassing wholesale and A2P.

Through the collaboration between Odine and HORISEN and its technology and service integration, customers can effectively manage their resources and risks. Additionally, as SMS and voice markets converge, it becomes increasingly necessary to partner in order to 'maintain a competitive edge in the global market'.

“Best-of-breed and complementary solutions deliver the best in market to operators," said Nick Cowley, global sales director at Odine.

"As both voice and SMS markets adapt, so do Odine and HORISEN with both companies focused on being the go-to solution provider for operators globally and delivering convergence as market needs evolve.”