Hexatronic inks 40 MUSD deal with Open Fiber USA

“The US market is Hexatronic’s largest market, and it is one of our three strategic growth markets. We are very proud and delighted to have become a strategic system supplier to Open Fiber," said Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group AB.

"We see the agreement as an additional proof of the strength in our FTTH offering where Open Fiber values a complete end to end solution which is cost effective, fast to market and provides the capacity and flexibility to build as you grow. We will also support Open Fiber with technical field support resources and training for Open Fiber installers to ensure a high quality and cost-effective deployment process.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Hexatronic will supply its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) system solution to Open Fiber USA.

In addition, Open Fiber will receive field support and training for its installers as well as joint engineering to develop new product concepts.This in turn will enable Open Fiber to design, build, and operate fibre-to-the-end user services across North and South Carolina in the US.

“Open Fiber has raised significant capital in order to roll out our super-fast, reliable fibre to underserviced areas and we intend to roll out infrastructure quickly and efficiently, why our relationship with Hexatronic is an important step in this journey," said Dimitri Moussa, CEO, Open Fiber USA.

"We selected Hexatronic based on their complete system value proposition, and in particular, the need to meet our aggressive timeline for completion of our projects. We will enjoy the efficiency of adding FTTH subscribers up to 1km away from our distribution hubs utilising Hexatronic’s air blown fibre solution. As partners, we are pleased with the total value that Hexatronic brings to us in system technology, engineering and installation expertise, and supply chain support.”