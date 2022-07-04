OADC welcomes Dr Ayotunde Coker as CEO

Effective immediately and based in Lagos, Nigeria, Dr Coker will lead OADC in its support and acceleration of Africa’s digital transformation by constructing and operating a pan-African network of Tier III certified data centre facilities as well as a unique core-to-edge open-access edge data centre ecosystem, made up of hyperscale, regional and OADC edge data centres.

“This is a dynamic period for businesses in Africa, with transformation driving rapid expansion of the continent’s digital infrastructure. I am excited to be joining OADC, which is set to play a huge role in establishing and growing the pan-African digital infrastructure and cloud ecosystem that will underpin this expansion - supporting cloud operators, content providers, the wholesale community and major enterprises in extending their reach and operations across the continent," said Dr Coker.

"I am delighted to be leading OADC in transforming Africa’s digital capabilities, driving its deployment of a network and vibrant ecosystems of world-class, open-access digital infrastructure at strategic interconnection points throughout the continent. An opportunity for Africa to leapfrog the world.”

Dr Coker enters the role with 35 years of international experience across Europe, USA, Asia and Africa. For the last eight years he has served as CEO and managing director of Nigerian data centre provider, Rack Centre.

Prior to this, he worked as managing director and CEO of emerging markets payments, West Africa, at Rack Centre and before this as group CIO of Access Bank.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Tunde as CEO of Open Access Data Centres at this critical period in the company’s development," said Chris Wood, CEO of WIOCC Group.

"Having secured $200m in funding at the end of 2021, we are now engaged in transforming Africa’s digital infrastructure with the most extensive deployment ever in Africa of open-access national, regional and edge data centres. Tunde’s depth and breadth of experience and leadership, together with his stature and contacts in the African data centre industry will, I’m sure, be instrumental in ensuring the company’s success."

During his career he also held roles in UK including Ford, Cap Gemini, eMCSaatchi UK, Egg Bank, British Petroleum and the UK Ministry of Justice.

In addition, Dr Coker is the current president of the Africa Data Centres Association and served as chair of the UK Government Enterprise Architecture Board.