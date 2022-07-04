Google Cloud reveals H&M partnership

The agreement will allow the global retailing house to create stronger omnichannel customer experiences and optimise internal supply chains through an enterprise data backbone.

This will be done through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

Google Cloud add that this will also include the establishment of a new data mesh to make all types of data and events accessible from multiple sources including in-store, online, its brand ecosystem and suppliers.

“H&M Group has a long history of innovation across all our brands and always wants to build meaningful relationships with our customers,” Alan Boehme, chief technology officer of H&M Group.

“We are now further accelerating digitalisation as we believe in sustainable growth powered by advanced analytics and tech.

“Therefore, I’m happy to announce we’ve found a provider who matches our needs.”

As the partnership develops, this will translate to increased optimisation of internal supply chains as well as next-generation customer experiences across several channels from physical stores to e-commerce.

“We’re delighted to announce this partnership and look forward to working with H&M Group to create new and exciting customer experiences, whether that’s in-store or online,” added Eva Fors, managing director for Google Cloud Nordic region.

“We admire H&M Group’s commitment to innovation and are excited to move forward in our journey together.”