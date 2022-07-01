Oracle launches first hyperscale cloud region in Mexico

"We are excited to establish a cloud region in Mexico that will offer public and private organisations, as well as partners and developers, the opportunity to leverage OCI to grow their businesses," said Maribel Dos Santos, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Mexico.

"The Oracle Cloud Querétaro region offers organisations a wide range of services, including access to emerging technologies, to help improve the customer experience and positively impact the country's ecosystem of innovation."

Located in the state of Querétaro, the new cloud region will give Oracle's Mexican customers access to cloud services with built-in security, disaster recovery, and price-performance.

"The share of the technology industry in the gross domestic product of the state of Querétaro is 4.3%, and the opening of the new Querétaro region in our state reaffirms the momentum and interest we have in the development of this sector," said Mauricio Kuri Gonzalez, governor for the state of Querétaro.

"In addition, as a public institution, we also rely on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to strengthen the government services that we offer for the benefit of our citizens."

As Oracle's 39th global cloud region the Querétaro location will offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications services enabling businesses in the region to upgrade their operations, manage critical data, and develop multi-cloud architectures and cloud-native applications.

"Kyndryl welcomes the opening of a new Oracle Cloud region in Mexico," said Julio Heshiki, general director, Kyndryl Mexico.

"It is an excellent opportunity to address the specific needs of businesses as they continue to embrace cloud technologies and is a further step in Kyndryl's strategy to support its customers in moving and managing their operations to hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

In addition, Oracle has pledged to powering all its Oracle Cloud regions with 100% renewable energy by 2025, including the new Querétaro region.

The Oracle Cloud Querétaro region will also give customers across Mexico and Central America access to network partners that enable a direct and private connection through OCI FastConnect.

"With changing business requirements, businesses need a new level of speed, reliability, and security for their cloud workloads," added Amet Novillo, general manager, Equinix Mexico.

"The availability of FastConnect within the Equinix Mexico data centres supports this need for our customers with high performance, low latency access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Our primary goal is to help more customers move workloads to Oracle Cloud using FastConnect and the Equinix Fabric interconnection platform worldwide."