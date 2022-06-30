HyperOne makes progress on Australian hyperscale network

The packages with Genus and UG5 comprise of the first of around 2,200km segments of the network between Australia’s two biggest data centres for internet traffic and data storage, Sydney and Melbourne.

With its partners, HyperOne has issued over 2,200 property access notices and has engaged with over 200 community groups and local representatives.

These activities have enabled “meaningful progress” during the design phase and include environmental, heritage, permitting, planning and approvals.

Bevan Slattery, HyperOne’s founder and CEO says he is pleased with the progress made and the partnerships it has forged with Genus and UG5.

“With over 2,000km of initial route design almost completed, we have been strongly encouraged by the support from landowners, businesses and townships welcoming this investment into their communities,” he said.

“The detailed design phase has identified a number of additional route options through sections that could potentially bring significant efficiencies to the network deployment through reduced community and environment impact, timeframes for final approvals and costs.

“These options could also provide greater network diversity and security to existing routes.”

HyperOne will be Australia’s first national fibre backbone network, connecting every state in Australia.

It will be done with 20,000+ kilometres of new fibre being built, capable of carrying over 10,000 terabits per second – more traffic than every other national backbone ever built.

It will deliver up to 2,000 connection points and will link thousands of Australians to critical digital infrastructure while also providing access to high-speed fibre for the first time.