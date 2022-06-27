Chunghwa Telecom cuts energy use with Ericsson aid

CHT has been upgrading its installed Ericsson base of mid-band Massive MIMO radios with the goal of having industry-leading energy efficiency and the smallest size and weight possible.

The upgrade of mid-band 5G installed base stations in around 2,000 sites strengthens its 5G commercial rollout while also significantly lowering its operating costs and energy usage.

Alex Chien, president of network technology at Chunghwa Telecom said: “Sustainability has always been at the heart of our business.

“CHT has been included in Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for 10 years in a row and is being recognized by numerous sustainability awards globally.

“We believe network modernisation is a key enabler for a greener digital infrastructure as the foundation for the societal Net Zero target.”

The AIR 6419 radios weigh 60% less than its predecessor, making it easier to carry to the site installed by one person.

The new units have 192 antenna elements compared to 128 in the previous iteration, improving 5G capacity and coverage.

Ericsson says that its latest solution reduces the actual power consumption in the field was reduced by an average of 33%, simultaneously cutting CHT’s energy bills.