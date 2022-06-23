Cologix and Comcast expand into the Northeast

With the continuation of the partnership, Cologix customers can experience improved latency and speeds. It will also support Cologic with more flexibility in its ability to respond to a surge in data, IoT, remote or hybrid work and other trends pushing the colocation space.

Cologix’s NNJ3 digital edge data centre helps to protect mission-critical data applications across 120,000 square feet of space with 4.5MW of power.

It is situated above the Federal Emergency Management Agency 500-year flood plain and just outside of Manhattan, offering proximity to New York City and an accessible option in the event of natural disasters or storms.

"We value our ongoing relationship with Comcast Business," said Cologix chief sales officer Chris Heinrich.

"The demand for data and its applications has only continued to accelerate as a result of the growing need to support hybrid and remote work.

“Our customers in New Jersey now have access to Comcast Business's fully redundant path fibre-based backbone for fast, reliable connectivity."

Companies wanting to do business at the digital edge are not able to through the services offered by Comcast Business.

This includes ethernet network service (ENS), ethernet private line (EPL), ethernet virtual private line (EVPL) and ethernet dedicated internet (EDI).

"Our partnership with Cologix is a significant example of how Comcast Business services can support a variety of industries on a broader scale through partnerships with data centres,” said Michael Louden, vice president of business services for Comcast Business freedom region.

“This is truly just the beginning of what's next as we continue to help shape the future of digital infrastructure."