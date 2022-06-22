Scala appoints ex-energy exec as LatAm CFO

Founded by DigitalBridge, Scala is the LatAm operator and developer with a portfolio of sustainable hyperscale facilities in Brazil.

Ana Paula Romantini joins the business from Santo Antônio Energi, the fourth largest hydroelectric power plant in Brazil. During her 13-year tenure, she headed the first debenture issuance processes, led the IPO category B for the issuance of 400 debentures and the reprofiling of the company's debt in 2018.

Scala CEO Marcos Peigo said: "Ana joins a first-rate team and her vast experience in structuring complex financial operations based on solid compliance principles is the key to the success of this new stage of the company.”

Romantini graduated from the Universidade de São Paulo in business administration and holds an MBA in Corporate Finance by Insper. Her experience has also seen her work for Localfrio, Elektro, IG and Telemar, and she joins Scala less than a year after the business welcomed a new CTO, Agostinho Villela.

She said of her new role: “Since it started its operations, Scala has always focused on sustainability and on the ESG agenda. In addition, being in a company with an innovative DNA, and being able to work along with other countries that have established themselves as strategic for hyperscaler clients, make this a unique opportunity.”

Scala's SP5 facility, in the state of Sao Paulo, is due to go live in September of 2022. It follows the launch of SP4 in April, which is due to be the largest vertical data centre in Latin America. It is Scala's second greenfield project, totalling 18MW of capacity. Meanwhile, SP5 has a total planned capacity of 9MW and has been designed to meet the demands of the single-tenant market.