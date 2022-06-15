The Open-IX Association launches four OIX-1 certified IXPs

The IXPs have all been certified through our OIX's community supported Internet exchange program, which enables smaller internet exchanges to develop their infrastructure and service platforms to be OIX-1 compliant and certified.

"CLOUDXCHANGE is an internet exchange based in Indonesia, which has three clusters in Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya. Our idea is to build a network ecosystem between carrier providers, data centre providers, and network providers with an open and neutral environment," said Bahirul Rizki Ariyanto, a member of CLOUDXCHANGE board of directors.

"We are pleased that our IXP has been certified by Open-IX. Our participants and donors will know that we have taken a step to ensure performance, resiliency, and reliability based on published standards by this certification."

OIX is a non-profit industry association and Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). It provides of interconnection infrastructure standards, with three ANSI standards covering IXPs, metro edge data centres and data centres.

The OIX certification ensures quality engineering and transparency in operations and through the Community IXP certification program gives its community of IXs to deliver transparency in their service delivery.

OIX has four newly certified OIX-1 entities, including, CloudXchange, Indonesia; Norfolk-IX, Virginia; Raleigh-IX, North Carolina; and Houston-IX, Texas.

“We are excited to have achieved certification with Open-IX for our projects in Raleigh, Norfolk and Houston," said Paul Emmons, the executive director of Ninja-IX.

"By achieving certification, our participants, data centre partners and donors will know what to expect in our projects and that we adhere to published standards and the steps that we have taken to insure reliability.”

2021 saw DE-CIX Chicago OIX-1 certification, its third following New York and Dallas. Those facilities received OIX-1 certification in 2015 and 2016 respectively.