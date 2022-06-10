Neterra launches second data centre Bulgaria

Located next to the company's Sofia: SDC 1 facility, customers of SDC 2 will benefit from existing business and telecoms infrastructure in SDC 1 which includes connectivity to existing customers of Neterra and access to international networks and routes.

"Neterra's new data centre is an important link in the critical infrastructure of Bulgaria and Southeast Europe," said Neven Dilkov, founder and CEO, Neterra.

"This is one of the places where the networks of Western telecom operators connect to the Middle East and Asia. Neterra's importance in this chain of security has always been highly valued."

As with SDC 1, the SDC 2 data centre building has been designed according to the requirements of the Tier III Uptime Institute. This standard ensures the continuity of work and services with any planned maintenance able to be carried out without disrupting the operation of customer equipment.

With a footprint of 1,400 square meters, the building spans 4 levels offering 2MW of installed capacity and provides 100% redundancy of services and connectivity, round-the-clock security, uninterruptible power supply and air conditioning, on-site maintenance, security.

In addition, SDC 2 boasts next-gen energy efficient air conditioning systems, benefitting both the environment and as well as customers with reduced costs due to the lower electricity consumption.

SDC 2 joins Neterra other data centres facilities in Bukgaria, with locations in Stolnik located 20 minutes from Sofia and Ruse situated near the border with Romania.

In related news, March saw neutrality.one, Neterra and Arc Solutions partner on connectivity services across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

Through this partnership, each organisation can leverage each other’s expertise, extend their reach into high-growth markets and benefit from a cloud-centric interconnection ecosystem.