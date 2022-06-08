Soracom leverages Sony Semiconductor Solutions' SPRESENSE IoT microcontrollers

In addition to becoming part of the Soracom ecosystem, SSS identified has designated Soracom as a recommended provider of connectivity for its SPRESENSE microcontrollers.

"Collaboration with Soracom enables global connectivity to our IoT SPRESENSE solution, providing an out-of-the-box experience that ensures our customers can be dedicated to driving innovative IoT solutions, especially for Edge AI applications," said Kenichi Nakano, general manager of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

The SPRESENSE 6-core microcontroller board features streamlined form factor, ultra-low power consumption, multiple sensor inputs, internal GPS, and edge AI support, making it best placed to support professional IoT use cases.

In addition, the combination of solid computing performance and advanced power efficiency makes SPRESENSE suitable for edge computing. It is also featured in applications where there is a need for sensor analysis, machine learning, image processing and data filtering.

“Soracom is committed to partnering with leaders in hardware, software, and services to offer customers a robust global ecosystem that accelerates speed to market and success at scale,” said Kenta Yasukawa, co-founder and CTO, Soracom.

“Sony’s SPRESENSE offers IoT innovators an exceptional platform for creation of new connected experiences that take full advantage of edge and the cloud.”

SSS’s SPRESENSE LTE extension board offers an on-board antenna for global LTE Cat-M1 connectivity (a type of low power wide area network), this combined with Soracom’s global IoT connectivity, makes it easy to connect globally, control connections through the Soracom console and API, and access a range of services supporting secure private networking, data and protocol management, and integration with cloud platforms.

The Soracom Partner Space ecosystem enables partners to access live opportunities and technical collaborations to provide services to global IoT innovators, while customers can find trusted partners who will help them bring solutions to market and scale.