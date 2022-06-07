Cox pledges $400m in broadband network expansion

Announced during a recent event, Cox confirmed a partnership with the City of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, that will see the delivery of fibre connectivity more than 6,000 underserved homes.

At the same time, the company also confirmed a $20,000 donation from the James M. Cox Foundation to the Boys and Girls Club of Tahlequah to fund a Cox Innovation Lab, which will develop new technologies and help bridge the digital divide.

"Today's families are even more reliant upon fast internet speeds to power their increasingly digital lives but many still lack access to a fast and reliable connection," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communication.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to digital equity, we're making private investments, continuing to pursue partnership opportunities, and positively impacting the lives of those in underserved areas by providing high-speed broadband service."

Similar to Tahlequah, the company has several other projects underway in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, Florida, Louisiana, California, Virginia and Arizona.

In addition, the company also has several public-private partnership investments in areas like Yavapai County in Arizona where Cox was recently awarded American Rescue Plan funds from the county. These funds, combined with private investments, will enable the expansion of more than 100 miles of Cox broadband network to more than 3,000 residents in Congress and Black Canyon City.

Similar projects are also underway in Virginia with several more applications awaiting award decisions in other Cox markets.

These efforts form part of multibillion-dollar infrastructure investment over the next few years to deliver a 10 gigabit-capable, fibre-based network. Advancements to cable broadband DOCSIS 4.0 technology with expanded fibre-to-the-home will enable the delivery of multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds.