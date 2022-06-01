Lendlease's names new head of data centres

In her new role, Bottse will report to Andrew Gauci, head of telecoms and data infrastructure, Asia, tasked with sourcing and developing data centre assets across Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Based in Singapore Bottse is responsible for leading Lendlease Data Centre Partners, the group’s US$1 billion joint venture with a large institutional investor to develop data centres across the Asia-Pacific.

Under the joint venture, Lendlease Data Centre Partners is currently developing a 120MW hyper-scale data centre in Greater Tokyo, Japan, with construction due to begin in June 2022.

“We are delighted to have Sunita onboard. She brings with her both rich and diverse experience in the data centre space, and her deep expertise and industry experience will be an asset to Lendlease as we drive greater growth in acquisition, development, construction and investment in data centres," said Andrew Gauci, head of telecoms and data infrastructure, Asia.

"I look forward to working with Sunita to scale up our data centre business, one of our key growth sectors in Asia, to new heights.”

Bottse enters the role with more than a decade of experience building and managing Tier IV1 data centres in the region. She most recently served as CEO of SUPERNAP (Thailand), the company behind the first carrier-neutral hyperscale data centre in Thailand.

Prior to this, she served as vice president of Ctex data centre where she managed data centre operations and drove the attainment of Tier IV certifications.