Colt lands in South Korea

Leveraging a renewed focus on enterprise customers, Colt has further extended its Colt IQ Network, which already has 29,000 on-net buildings and more than 1,000 data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs.

Masato Hoshino, representative director and president/head of Asia said: “The expansion of our network into South Korea highlights our continued commitment to customers in the Asia-Pacific region, and puts Colt in a unique position, given our strong presence in Europe and Asia, combined with the data centre infrastructure in Seoul with new POPs in four major Data Centers.

"This means that we’re well placed to help customers in Korea who are looking to extend their reach globally in addition to multi-national companies who are looking to enter the Korean market, with competitive and reliable connectivity.”

It means enterprises across the country can access low latency connectivity services from Colt Technology Services.

The expansion will see Colt establish its new network hubs in four key carrier-neutral data centres in the Seoul metro area and deliver the speeds of up to 40G Ethernet Service, in addition to providing cost effective local coverage in the South Korean capital and other major cities.